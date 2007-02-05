Abingworth raises Europe's largest ever life science fund

Abingworth, a London, UK-based international life sciences investment group, has announced the final closing of its L300.0 million ($587.0 million) life sciences fund, Abingworth Bioventures V LP (ABV V). This is Abingworth's eighth life sciences fund and the largest venture dedicated to life sciences raised by a firm based in Europe, it claims. The fund's target of L250.0 million was significantly oversubscribed but Abingworth decided to limit the size to L300.0 million.
ABV V will invest in biotechnology and medical companies, both in Europe and the USA. The fund will invest broadly across the life sciences field in technologies, therapeutics and medical devices at all stages of development from early-stage private deals to quoted companies. Investment size will generally range from L7.5 million up to L20.0 million per investment after all private rounds of financing. It is planned to make more than 20 venture investments.
Global placement agent, MVision Private Equity Advisers, acted for the group and fund raising took two months to get to the first close of L222.0 million on December 21, 2006. The second and final closing was on January 26.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze