Ablynx and Wyeth sign Nanobody R&D deal

Belgian biopharmaceutical company Ablynx, a specialist in the development of novel antibody derived therapeutic proteins called nanobodies, says it has established an R&D and license collaboration with US drug major Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. The deal will focus on the development and commercialization of tumor necrosis factor alpha targeting molecules, for indications in a wide range of disease areas.

Under the terms of the accord, Ablynx has granted Wyeth worldwide exclusive rights to TNF-targeting nanobodies, and will receive an upfront fee, research support and milestone payments. The Ghent-headquartered company said the deal could earn it $212.5 million, assuming the successful commercialization and development of several products. The firm added that it is also entitled to royalties based on product sales.