Ablynx enters Nanobodies accord with Kirin Brewery

Belgian drugmaker Ablynx, a specialist developer of antibody-derived therapeutic proteins, has signed a research collaboration and license agreement with the pharmaceutical division of Japanese firm Kirin Brewery.
Under the terms of the deal, the companies will collaborate on a defined project that exploits the unique structural and functional properties of Ablynx' Nanobodies' for use as novel therapeutics. The specific objectives and the financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.
Nanobodies are a novel class of therapeutic proteins that combine the features of conventional antibodies with the properties of small-molecule drugs. According to Ablynx, they have the affinity and selectivity of conventional antibodies yet are only a fraction of their size. Because of their unique structure and high stability, Nanobodies can address target opportunities that are beyond the reach of conventional antibodies.
