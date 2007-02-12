ABPI argues case for primate trials

While non-human primates remain an essential element of medicines development, pharmaceutical companies use them only when there is no other possible alternative, and there needs to be continued emphasis on reducing and replacing their use whenever possible, said the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry in a response to an announcement by the National Centre for the Replacement, Refinement and Reduction of Animals in Research (NC3Rs). This said that the use of primates in the safety testing of monoclonal antibodies prior to clinical trials could be reduced by the wider utilization of existing technologies, for example surrogate antibodies which are animal-specific versions of the human drugs could be developed which can then be tested in animals such as mice and rats.
"As science, technology and knowledge move on, we work to replace the use of non-human primates wherever possible. The NC3Rs has developed a significant program challenging the use of primates, and using science to provide alternatives and enhance drug discovery," said Philip Wright, ABPI director of science and technology.
"This is a key element of the industry's work program with the center, but the use of primates is still necessary in certain areas to ensure that new and advanced medicines can be produced to benefit patients. We hope we can continue to reduce and replace such use as science moves forward," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze