ABPI argues case for primate trials

While non-human primates remain an essential element of medicines development, pharmaceutical companies use them only when there is no other possible alternative, and there needs to be continued emphasis on reducing and replacing their use whenever possible, said the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry in a response to an announcement by the National Centre for the Replacement, Refinement and Reduction of Animals in Research (NC3Rs). This said that the use of primates in the safety testing of monoclonal antibodies prior to clinical trials could be reduced by the wider utilization of existing technologies, for example surrogate antibodies which are animal-specific versions of the human drugs could be developed which can then be tested in animals such as mice and rats.

"As science, technology and knowledge move on, we work to replace the use of non-human primates wherever possible. The NC3Rs has developed a significant program challenging the use of primates, and using science to provide alternatives and enhance drug discovery," said Philip Wright, ABPI director of science and technology.

"This is a key element of the industry's work program with the center, but the use of primates is still necessary in certain areas to ensure that new and advanced medicines can be produced to benefit patients. We hope we can continue to reduce and replace such use as science moves forward," he added.