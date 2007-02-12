Friday 22 November 2024

ABPI argues case for primate trials

12 February 2007

While non-human primates remain an essential element of medicines development, pharmaceutical companies use them only when there is no other possible alternative, and there needs to be continued emphasis on reducing and replacing their use whenever possible, said the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry in a response to an announcement by the National Centre for the Replacement, Refinement and Reduction of Animals in Research (NC3Rs). This said that the use of primates in the safety testing of monoclonal antibodies prior to clinical trials could be reduced by the wider utilization of existing technologies, for example surrogate antibodies which are animal-specific versions of the human drugs could be developed which can then be tested in animals such as mice and rats.

"As science, technology and knowledge move on, we work to replace the use of non-human primates wherever possible. The NC3Rs has developed a significant program challenging the use of primates, and using science to provide alternatives and enhance drug discovery," said Philip Wright, ABPI director of science and technology.

"This is a key element of the industry's work program with the center, but the use of primates is still necessary in certain areas to ensure that new and advanced medicines can be produced to benefit patients. We hope we can continue to reduce and replace such use as science moves forward," he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze