ABPI Code of Conduct "too restrictive" claim

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry's Code of Practice, which is administered by the independent Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority, is so strict that it may be harming legitimate contacts between the drug industry and patient groups.
Several patient groups contacted by the Marketletter privately expressed concerns about the unintended consequences of a rule (20.3), which is intended to prevent their exploitation for marketing purposes by drugmakers. One of them claimed that the legal costs of complying with the ABPI are becoming too high to justify maintaining a financial relationship with drug firms.
In order to deal with this issue, the Wessex Pharmaceutical Group, a regional organization representing six UK-based drugmakers, including the subsidiaries of foreign companies, has issued a document titled: Guiding Principles for Joint Working. The WPG includes some ABPI members but also firms that are not affiliated to the UK's national trade association. A spokeswoman for the WPG described the purpose of the guidance document as to develop "good practice policy for working with patient associations. It also aims to address concerns, which have been raised by some parties, over the nature and purpose of the health care industry in working with patient groups."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze