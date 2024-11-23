Saturday 23 November 2024

ABPI Code Reports "Will Name Names"

7 July 1996

The UK Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority, which operates the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry's Code of Practice, has announced that reports on complaints received on and after January 1, 1996, will name the company and medicine involved, regardless of whether or not a breach of the Code is ruled.

Until now, reports have named the company against which the complaint had been made and the medicine involved, but only if a breach of the Code had been ruled. Where no breach had been ruled, the identity of the company and of the product have been kept confidential, often resulting in reports which were uninformative and obscure, and thus of little educational value, says the Review.

The Authority says that it welcomes "this move to total transparency," which it believes will be in the industry's interest, and will avoid the perception that the reason for confidentiality in no-breach cases was because there was something to hide, which it says was not the case.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze