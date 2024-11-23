ABPI Leaflet On Drug Risks And Benefits

Information about the benefits of medicines and their risks - and how tobalance the two - is provided in a new leaflet, prepared by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry and the Long-Term Medical Conditions Alliance. The leaflets will be available, free, to patients, mostly through general practitioners' surgeries.
"While medicines provide protection, cures and alleviation against so many diseases, side effects always have to be taken into account," says ABPI director general Trevor Jones, who adds that "the vast majority are more of a nuisance than a risk, but some can be serious and it's important that patients understand exactly where they are in relation to their treatment." The aim of this leaflet, notes Dr Jones, is to provide basic guidance.
The leaflet, Balancing Risks and Benefits, can also be obtained from the ABPI's publication Department at 12 Whitehall, London SW1A 2DY, UK.
