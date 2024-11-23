ABPI Patient Leaflet Compendium

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry's new Compendium of Patient Information Leaflets contains, at 530 leaflets, 100 more than last year. The ABPI says this third edition is particularly important because of the Patient Pack program, under which all UK patients will, by end-1998, receive their medicines in the manufacturer's original pack, with a full information leaflet.
The ABPI has also updated its Compendium of Data Sheets, which contains over 200 new entries more than in the previous edition and, for the first time, Summaries of Product Characteristics.
