ABPI President Slams UK's Prodigy Scheme

Speaking at the annual dinner of the Association of the BritishPharmaceutical Industry in London last week, its president, Peter Read, told diners that the industry is extremely concerned about the limitations imposed by the restriction of therapeutic choice in the current Prodigy project [the still on-trial, computer-based information system for general practitioners] and, he said, "the widespread use of a deeply-flawed system such as Prodigy could set back the therapeutic opportunity clock for many patients by as much as 20 or 30 years."
Dr Read added that "it should alarm many doctors and patients to learn that, although there are some 6,000 pharmaceutical preparations currently in the British National Formulary and MIMS [a physicians desk-reference], only 611 of these are included in the Prodigy Phase One. And it will certainly alarm them to learn that only 27 of these are under five years old, and only three of these are under two years old."
According to Dr Read, this "clearly demonstrates the failure of Prodigy to provide advances in medicine through new products and presentations." The ABPI, he said, supports the use of information technology if it helps in "the use of the best, most cost-effective and most appropriate treatments - but not the cheapest option for short-term cost savings."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze