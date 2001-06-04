Friday 22 November 2024

ABPI replies to UK govt call over drug access

4 June 2001

The pharmaceutical industry is doing "an enormous amount" in connectionwith tackling the problem of access to health care in developing countries, according to Trevor Jones, director general of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.

Responding to UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown's call for the industry to step up its responsibility in this area (Marketletter June 4), Dr Jones said that drugmakers are already involved in partnership projects, at either zero or very low cost, in diseases prevalent in tropical countries. He also noted the industry's commitment to deliver HIV/AIDS drugs through the Accelerated Access Initiative, and the new public-private partnerships to tackle malaria and tuberculosis which have been established over the last two years.

While the industry has been deeply involved in many of these projects for years, only recently have the governments of western countries, including the UK, woken up to their responsibilities in this area, said Dr Jones, and "some have yet to do so." He added that while there is much more to be done, "there are clear limits on what the commercial sector can do by itself."

