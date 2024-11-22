ABPI Says Patients Should Have A Say In Health Issues

Patients must have an equal say in the debate on any rationing of health resources, according to a report by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry. The report, entitled Putting Patients First, examines the progress made in giving patients an effective voice in the treatment of their disease.

"Sensible solutions will not be reached on the debate now taking place on the rationing of resources if the major stakeholders, the users, are not able to have an equal say in the process," says Christina Funnell, chairperson of the Long-Term Medical Conditions Alliance, and who is also chief executive of the UK's National Eczema Society.

Ms Funnell would like to see structures put in place that will give status and authority to patients when it comes to the decision-making process in the health service. In order to achieve this Ms Funnell envisages: - A patients' advisory committee serviced by the civil service, and with real powers to work with the Secretary of State for Health in developing and influencing policy; - patient representatives, advocates and users appointed to all decision-making committees with the National Health Service and the Department of Health; and - well- resourced, independent national bodies which are able to make informed contributions, both nationally and locally, on behalf of patients.