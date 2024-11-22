ABPI Strategy Under Review

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has commissioned a strategic review of its activities, to be completed by April, in order to define the most appropriate focus and strategy for it, and the structure required to meet industry demands over the next five to 10 years.

The study, by Touche Ross, will take account of the changes which are now underway throughout the entire industry. It will include the participation of all member companies in defining future needs, and will also seek the views of other key ABPI audiences.