ABPI urges greater role for pharmacists in health care

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has told a parliamentary enquiry that community pharmacists need to play an even fuller role in the provision of high quality health care. The ABPI said, in its response to the all-party pharmacy group inquiry, that the proposed new pharmacy contract should emphasise the importance of their potential contribution to the provision of health care services.

The association went on to list several areas where pharmacists' skills could be used on a wider scale. These included: the enhancement of patient compliance, ensuring that medications are used in the most effective manner; the provision of risk/benefit data on drugs; improving the safer use of treatments, especially in nursing and residential homes; reducing waste; and taking a more active role in health promotion.

ABPI director general Richard Barker said that the deal needs to provide incentives for community pharmacists to make addressing health care needs the main focus of their attention. Dr Barker concluded that "pharmacists have the skill and ability to make a very substantial contribution to people's health. To achieve this, the contract needs to give them proper rewards for their efforts in this direction."