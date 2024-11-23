ABPI Views Disease Management Paper

In its response to the Department of Health's discussion document on disease management (Marketletter June 3), the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry says local pilot projects should be developed. "The NHS has already entered into agreements on individual elements of disease management, for example, sponsored nurses, and we very much welcome the opportunity to open more broadly-based discussions in this area," said ABPI director-general Trevor Jones.

Disease management packages must not only ensure the confidentiality of individual patient data but also respect clinical freedom and patients' rights and choices, says the ABPI. Access to aggregated, anonymized data would have to be available so that outcomes could be properly evaluated. Also, doctors' relationships with their patients should not be changed.

When agreements are drawn up, contractual arrangements should clearly define accountabilities and responsibilities, it says. Tendering is not suitable for certain types of program unless stringent safeguards are applied to protect the investment made by companies in the technical development of their disease management program. Strict tendering may not be applicable to early pilot projects, and special provisions may be necessary to give the flexibility needed by all parties.