ABPI WELCOMES TRADE MARK REFORM

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has welcomed the new Trade Marks Bill, which is intended to simplify the current complex trade mark situation in the UK.

The Department of Trade and Industry estimates that the new legislation could save British industry some L 60 million ($88.8 million) in its first year and L 30 million a year thereafter.

The main provisions of the bill will make it easier for a trade mark to qualify for registration, provide wider infringement rights, enable the UK to ratify the Madrid Protocol on registration of trade marks, deregulate procedures, improve measures against counterfeiting and abolish the complex legal problems associated with the previous legislation, says the DTI.