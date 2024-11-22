ABTEI Looking For New Partner

German plant-based drugs and natural medicines company ABTEI-Pharma-Vertriebs GmbH has bought back the 25% stake in its capital which has been held by Procordia of Sweden, so reverting to being a family business. However, ABTEI has said that it will seek a new partner to make rapid international growth possible.

ABTEI sales rose from 61 million to 163 million Deutschemarks ($103.5 million) between 1989 and 1994. It has a 22% share of the German non-pharmacy market for its products range and is the market leader in the self-service segment.