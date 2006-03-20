Friday 22 November 2024

Acambis' 2005 losses rise due to R&D focus

20 March 2006

Cambridge, UK-headquartered vaccine specialist Acambis says that its losses for the year ended December 31, 2005, were L26.0 million ($45.1 million), up from the L19.7 million loss the firm saw in 2004. The company says that this increase is partially explained by its increased investment in R&D during the year which was L34.1 million, up from the L29.3 million it spent in 2004.

Despite the increased losses Acambis remains positive about it position, citing the L40.9 million in revenue it made during the year, which was in excess of analysts' forecasts. In addition, company chairman Alan Smith said that 60% of this revenue had come from its activites in the fourth quarter of 2005, indicating some of the challenges associated with reliance on biodefense contracts to produce turnover. Mr Smith said that the firm would continue to broaden its portfolio, seeking opportunities to build more mainstream revenues.

Pipeline update

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze