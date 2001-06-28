Acambis gets $1.3M grant for vaccine R&D

Acambis of the UK has been awarded two grants under the US Department ofDefense's Dual Use Science & Technology program, to the tune of $1.3 million, to support its efforts in developing vaccines to prevent diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli and Campylobacter.
Acambis' ETEC vaccine is an orally-administered mixture of five live, attenuated strains, the first of which has already been tested in Phase I trials. The Campylobacter program has just entered preclinical development and is based on a bacterial antigen delivered via Acambis' proprietary live, attenuated Salmonella typhi vector (HolaVax) technology. Orally-active clinical candidates from the latter program are scheduled to enter trials in 2003.
