Friday 22 November 2024

Acambis sees flat 1st-qtr sales and losses double

14 May 2006

UK-based vaccine developer Acambis saw first-quarter 2006 sales flat at L6.0 million ($11.2 million), with R&D costs up 36% at L9.8 million. As a result of heavy research spending, the company's pretax loss widened to L11.4 million, or 10.5 pence a share, compared with L5.8 million in the like, 2005 period. Its main source of revenues were the firm's fixed-price 155 million-dose smallpox vaccine contract with the USA's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, two contracts for MVA3000 with the US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and product sales of the oral typhoid vaccine Vivotif. Acambis also said that litigation with Bavarian Nordic regarding MVA smallpox vaccine is currently in progress with the US International Trade Commission and is scheduled to continue through May 17.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze