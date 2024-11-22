Acamprosate UK Application Filed

Lipha Pharmaceuticals has submitted a license application for its gamma-aminobutyric acid agonist Campral (acamprosate) in the UK for the long-term maintenance of alcohol abstinence in alcohol-dependent patients.
The company says that the drug has been tested in trials in 12 European countries, including the UK. The drug was given at a dose of 2g/day for between six and 12 months. Treated patients experienced a two-fold increase in rehabilitation rates compared to those who had undergone detoxification and had received psychotherapy or had taken hypnotics.
The patients most suited to this kind of treatment seem to be those who are well motivated to give up alcohol and for whom acamprosate could be integrated into a comprehensive treatment program with other available supportive measures.
