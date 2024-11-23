Accelerating Growth At Half Year For Sandoz

Sales in the first six months of 1996 at Sandoz amounted to 7.9 billion Swiss francs ($6.2 billion). Excluding divestitures, the group said this represented an increase of 8% in local currencies and 7% in Swiss franc terms.

The acceleration in the speed of growth was attributed to an "outstanding performance" by the pharmaceuticals division. Prescription product sales advanced 12%, due to sustained expansion of the biggest-selling drugs, the company said.

The breakdown of turnover for the first six months of the year (in million Swiss francs) is as follows: