Access To Chinese Science Technology Agreed

China-America Technology Corp (CTC), based in New York City, USA, has announced a formal agreement with the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, as well as other key Chinese research institutions, to provide US business communities with access to "breakthrough products and technologies" developed by top Chinese scientists.

Under the terms of the agreement, US companies will be able to subscribe to a bimonthly ChinaTech Listing Service, which will highlight 20 to 30 new technologies and products per issue developed by leading Chinese scientists. Wide-ranging technology to be covered is expected to include medical and pharmaceutical disciplines, as well as laser technology, synchrotron radiation, photonics, consumer products, telecommunications, manufacturing and testing/measurement.

Individual research profiles in ChinaTech Listing Service will include product features, development background, and specific marketing opportunities. Subscribers to ChinaTech Listing Service will have the "exclusive right" to receive in-depth research data and to negotiate for "outright purchase" leasing rights, North American distributorship or joint development rights.