ACF HIT BY GOVT COST-CUTTING MEASURES

Dutch company ACF Holding was affected in 1991 by the Dutch government's measures to reduce health care costs, the company said in its 1991 annual report.
Net sales for the year were 1.24 billion guilders ($668.5 million), down 0.8% on the previous year. The small decline was attributed to the disposal by ACF of a number of companies as part of a restructuring program. ACF pointed out that companies participating in core activities achieved growth in the region of 6%.
Net profit was 23.8 million guilders, up 68.8% on the 1990 level. Operating profit declined 27.5% to 32.9 million guilders. This fall was mainly a result of divestments and start-up costs for the company's wholesale division's readjusted logistic system, and accelerated depreciation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze