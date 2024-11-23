Acorda And Elan To Develop Fampridine

Acorda Therapeutics of New York has signed an agreement with Ireland'sElan to develop Elan's oral, sustained-release formulation of fampridine (4-aminopyridine) for the treatment of spinal cord injury. SCI is currently only treated with high-dose steroids.
Fampridine has been found to increase the ability of damaged nerve axons to conduct electrical impulses, and in initial human studies, the drug has achieved encouraging results in patients with spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has worldwide rights to the formulation for SCI, while Elan retains rights for MS and other applications.
Fampridine acts by blocking specialized potassium channels, which become exposed when the insulating myelin sheath around axons is damaged.
