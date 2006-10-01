Actavis launches generic trimipramine in USA

Actavis US, a manufacturing and marketing division of Iceland-based generic drugmaker Actavis Group, says that it has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to market trimipramine maleate capsules. Distribution of the product will commence immediately.

The product, the generic equivalent of Odyssey Pharmaceutical's Surmontil, is available in 25mg, 50mg and 100mg strengths and is indicated for the relief of symptoms of depression.

Annual brand sales of Surmontil capsules in the USA were approximately $4.2 million for the 12 months ending June 2006, according to IMS Health data quoted by Actavis.