Actelion licenses Tracleer to Neopharm in Israel

Switzerland's Actelion has licensed rights in Israel to its drug forpulmonary artery hypertension, Tracleer (bosentan), to local firm Neopharm. The latter company will be responsible for the registration, marketing and securing of reimbursement of Tracleer in Israel, with Actelion supplying the packaged product.
Neopharm has already registered and commercialized a number of important new drugs in Israel, including Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin), Immunex' Enbrel (etanercept) and Wyeth-Ayerst's Tazocin (tazobactam).
Tracleer was launched in its first market earlier this month as the first orally-active treatment for PAH, and should also be introduced in Canada before the end of the year (Marketletter December 10).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze