Actelion reviews satisfactory 2000

Actelion of Switzerland, which recently reported an 11-fold rise inoperating income for 2000 of 31.6 million Swiss francs ($19.1 million; Marketletter February 19), has been reflecting on its successes last year and has given an update on its two lead compounds, for which "decisive clinical trial results" are expected during 2001.

The firm's endothelin receptor antagonist Tracleer (bosentan) should be its first to reach the market, for chronic heart failure, swiftly followed by Veletri (tezosentan) for acute heart failure. Actelion also noted that Tracleer is currently under regulatory review in both the USA and Europe for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Actelion's chief executive, Jean-Paul Clozel, said he is pleased with the company's achievements "in what is only our third year of operations." He added that both Veletri and Tracleer have shown great promise in previous clinical studies and, if these are confirmed by the ongoing trials, "we are prepared to file for regulatory review as soon as the results are in."