Actelion's renin inhibitor into human trials

Swiss biopharmaceutical firm Actelion says that it has achieved the third milestone of its 2003 agreement with USA drug major Merck & Co, having begun human clinical assessment of its developmental renin inhibitor. The drug, which is designed to treat hypertension, targets the enzyme renin which triggers an angiotensin cascade that results in increase blood pressure. In addition the renin pathway is thought to play a role in the development of long-term processes like arteriosclerosis.
The move into full clinical development triggers the payment of $7.0 million from Merck, with Actelion entitled to $262.0 million in further milestones on successful commercilization of any resulting products. The Swiss firm retains worldwide co-promotion rights.
Actelion said that it would meet the costs of initial clinical assessment, but added that the Phase II development stage would be a jointly-funded operation.
