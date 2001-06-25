Actonel indications extended in EU

Aventis has been granted an extension to the approved indications forits bisphosphonate Actonel (risedronate) in the European Union to include the reduction of hip fracture risk in women with established postmenopausal osteoporosis. The approval was based on new data from the Hip Intervention Program (HIP) study, showing that Actonel reduced the risk of hip fracture up to 60% in elderly women with established osteoporosis. Actonel is jointly marketed with Procter & Gamble.
Meanwhile, the results of a five-year study of Actonel have shown that the bisphosphonate cut the rate of vertebral fractures by 50% compared with placebo over this time period. Prior studies of drugs in this class have only documented fracture benefits versus control for up to four years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze