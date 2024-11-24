Adaptin Bio

In September 2024, Adaptin emerged from stealth with the announcement that FDA has cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its APTN-101 program in glioblastoma (GBM), the most common and aggressive primary brain tumor. The clearance will enable the initiation of a first-in-human Phase I clinical trial to evaluate this investigational candidate in GBM.
APTN-101 is a proprietary BRiTE (Brain Bispecific T cell Engager) therapeutic designed to target EGFRvIII, a specific protein linked to aggressive brain tumors.
The company’s proprietary Brain Bispecific T cell Engager (BRiTE) technology was developed by researchers at the Department of Neurosurgery at Duke University.
