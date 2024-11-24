Adaptin Bio

A biotech company developing precision cancer therapies with improved delivery to the brain and other tissues,

In September 2024, Adaptin emerged from stealth with the announcement that FDA has cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its APTN-101 program in glioblastoma (GBM), the most common and aggressive primary brain tumor. The clearance will enable the initiation of a first-in-human Phase I clinical trial to evaluate this investigational candidate in GBM.

APTN-101 is a proprietary BRiTE (Brain Bispecific T cell Engager) therapeutic designed to target EGFRvIII, a specific protein linked to aggressive brain tumors.

The company’s proprietary Brain Bispecific T cell Engager (BRiTE) technology was developed by researchers at the Department of Neurosurgery at Duke University.