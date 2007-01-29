Addex initiates Ph IIa trial of ADX10061

Geneva, Switzerland-based Addex Pharmaceuticals has initiated a proof-of-concept study on its drug candidate ADX10061 for smoking cessation, the second compound from its portfolio to enter Phase II clinical trials within the past year.
The multicenter, double-blind, Phase IIa study is being carried out at specialist smoking cessation centers in the USA. Smokers will receive ADX10061 or placebo for a seven-week period together with a targeted smoking cessation counselling program. Efficacy measures include the proportion of smokers continuously abstinent for a four-week period, total number of weeks of smoking abstinence, measures of nicotine craving and withdrawal, as well as mood scores.
