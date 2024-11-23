Additional Indication For Alza's Ethyol In USA

US-based Alza Corp and US Bioscience Inc have been granted marketing approval in the USA for expanded labelling for Ethyol (amifostine) to include use in patients with non-small cell lung cancer for the reduction of cumulative renal damage associated with repeated administration of cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Initial approval was given to US Bioscience in December 1995 to market Ethyol to reduce the cumulative kidney toxicity associated with cisplatin administration in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Ethyol will be marketed by Alza for an initial period of five years, during which time the US Bioscience sales force will co-promote the product. After this time, marketing rights on Ethyol will revert to US Bioscience. The product will be commercially available early this year.

According to the American Cancer Society, there will be an estimated 177,000 new cases of lung cancer in the USA this year. Non-small cell lung cancer accounts for approximately 75% of all lung cancers, and cisplatin is among the most frequently prescribed chemotherapeutic agents for this disease. Ethyol is given at the initiation of cisplatin-based therapy. By reducing kidney toxicity, Ethyol reduces the likelihood of delays or discontinuation of chemotherapy.