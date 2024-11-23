Additional Indications For Mentax In USA

Developed by Kaken Pharmaceutical of Japan, the topical antifungalMentax (1% butenafine hydrochloride cream) has gained approval in the USA for two additional indications: Tinea corporis (ringworm) and Tinea cruris (groin fungus), and will be marketed by licensee Penederm Inc. The product received market clearance in October 1996 for use against interdigital Tinea pedis.

Schering-Plough will copromote Mentax with Penederm in the USA, where product promotion is expected to begin in the first quarter of this year. The US market for topical prescription antifungals is estimated at some $350 million a year.