Adendum: Otsuka USA

It was wrongly stated that Otsuka Pharmaceuticals has reorganized its US operations into a single unit (Marketletter January 29). In fact, the company has asked us to point out, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization (OPDC) was formed by merging together the Otsuka Maryland Research Institute with the Global Development & Commercialization, a division of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. OPDC joins the existing Otsuka America Pharmaceutical (OAPI), and Otsuka Maryland Medicinal Laboratories (OMML) both of which have been in existence in the USA for 18 years and 22 years, respectively (OMML was previously known as Maryland Research Laboratories; it was renamed OMML in 2003).
