Adenosine + Thrombolysis Cuts Infarcts

Medco Research reported data at the American Heart Association meetingon the combination of adenosine with thrombolysis in patients suffering a myocardial infarction, which suggest that it reduces infarct size compared to thrombolysis alone.
The 236-patient study, called AMISTAD (Acute Myocardial Infarction Study of Adenosine), compared the effects of administering adenosine (70mcg/kg/min intravenously for three hours) to saline control on top of thrombolysis with either streptokinase or tissue plasminogen activator. Patients were stratified at the outset of the study according to the location of the infarct, in order to see if adenosine had any effects on a particular type. The primary endpoint was size of infarct, measured as a percentage of the chamber of the heart affected.
Patients with anterior MI who received adenosine had a median infarct size of 15%, compared to 45.5% for placebo (a significant improvement). There was no difference between the treatments in patients with non-anterior MI (11.5% in both groups). Patients with anterior infarcts are most at risk of a poor outcome.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze