Adjunctive cancer therapy market will hit $24B in four years

Revenues from adjunctive therapies used to relieve the side effects of both primary cancer treatments and the disease itself are forecast to top $24.5 billion by 2010, says a report available from Piribo, an on-line destination for business intelligence for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.
According to the study, entitled The Global Market for Adjunctive Therapies in Cancer 2005 revenues for therapies addressing nausea, anemia, pain and infections, among others, exceeded $17.0 billion while, between 2003 and 2005, the market grew nearly 15%, primarily due to strong sales of biological response modifiers, as well as nausea, emesis and breakthrough pain management therapies.
With more than 10 million new cases of cancer diagnosed throughout the world every year, revenues from adjunctive therapies are growing at an annual rate of 7.4%.
