Adlyfe granted US diagnostic method patent

Adlyfe, a privately-held US company developing novel diagnostics for early targets of amyloid diseases, has been awarded a US patent entitled, Misfolded Protein Sensor Method in Body Fluids, which covers a novel and highly effective method for rapid diagnostic testing of blood and other bodily fluids for the early detection of more than 40 amyloid diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, systemic amyloidosis, diabetes and other diseases.
According to chief executive Alan Rudolph, "this patent is a significant milestone for our company and our investors as it anchors our existing intellectual property portfolio and provides us with the foundation to offer a novel, fast, highly sensitive and accurate diagnostic test for the detection of Alzheimer's disease and other amyloid-misfolded protein diseases."
"Early and accurate diagnosis may accelerate and improve treatment and other intervention options for patients. In addition, diagnostic testing may also play an important role in future clinical trials of therapeutic candidates for these diseases by quantifying the presence or absence of misfolded amyloid proteins and potentially evaluating drug efficacy and dosing," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze