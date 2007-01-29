Adlyfe granted US diagnostic method patent

Adlyfe, a privately-held US company developing novel diagnostics for early targets of amyloid diseases, has been awarded a US patent entitled, Misfolded Protein Sensor Method in Body Fluids, which covers a novel and highly effective method for rapid diagnostic testing of blood and other bodily fluids for the early detection of more than 40 amyloid diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, systemic amyloidosis, diabetes and other diseases.

According to chief executive Alan Rudolph, "this patent is a significant milestone for our company and our investors as it anchors our existing intellectual property portfolio and provides us with the foundation to offer a novel, fast, highly sensitive and accurate diagnostic test for the detection of Alzheimer's disease and other amyloid-misfolded protein diseases."

"Early and accurate diagnosis may accelerate and improve treatment and other intervention options for patients. In addition, diagnostic testing may also play an important role in future clinical trials of therapeutic candidates for these diseases by quantifying the presence or absence of misfolded amyloid proteins and potentially evaluating drug efficacy and dosing," he added.