Adolor drops sterile lidocaine patch development

US firm Adolor Corp has decided to no longer pursue clinical development of its sterile lidocaine patch for post-surgical incisional pain. Licensed in 2003 from EpiCept Corp for North America, the product was in Phase II clinical development. Adolor expects to transition the program to EpiCept by the end of the year.
"We believe it is important to evaluate development programs at definitive milestones and determine whether it is a productive use of resources to continue development," said David Madden, chief executive of Adolor, noting: "in this case, we have decided that the company's resources are better allocated to our other clinical and discovery research efforts."
