Adolor's ADL5859 enters Ph I testing

The USA's Adolor Corp has initiated a multidose Phase I clinical trial of ADL5859, its novel, orally bioavailable delta opioid receptor agonist. The study is designed to investigate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the painkiller drug candidate in healthy volunteers following twice-daily dosing for seven days.

According to Adolor, one of three opioid receptors, the delta receptor has potential utility in a variety of indications, including the modulation of pain, together with a number of potential advantages, including an improved side effect profile than mu opioid receptor agonists.