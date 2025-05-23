Advanced Therapies Europe

Organized by Phacilitate, this exclusive event is limited to 500 senior-level decision-makers to ensure meaningful interactions and outcomes.

The conference will feature a curated agenda focusing on key areas such as R&D and clinical innovation, manufacturing and scale-up, and investment strategies. Attendees can participate in various sessions, including the Women in Advanced Therapies (WIAT) Congress and the Investment Summit, designed to foster collaboration and drive progress in the advanced therapies sector.