AdvanCell, founded in June 2019, is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The company specializes in developing innovative cancer therapeutics, focusing on Targeted Alpha Therapies (TAT) that utilize alpha-emitting radionuclides to deliver precise, potent radiation to cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. This approach holds promise for treating various cancers, including metastatic prostate cancer and gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

In February 2025, AdvanCell successfully completed an oversubscribed US $112 million Series C financing round. The round was co-led by SV Health Investors, Sanofi Ventures, Abingworth, and SymBiosis, with additional support from existing investor Morningside and new investors Tenmile and Brandon Capital. This significant investment will enable AdvanCell to expand its manufacturing capacity and accelerate the clinical development of its pipeline of radionuclide therapies.

A key component of AdvanCell's technology is the use of lead-212 (Pb-212), an alpha-emitting isotope. The company's lead candidate, ADVC001, is currently undergoing a Phase I/II dose-escalation clinical trial (TheraPb) targeting metastatic prostate cancer. This trial aims to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Pb-212-based radionuclide treatment.