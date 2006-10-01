Friday 22 November 2024

Advaxis' Listeria-based cancer vacc starts preclincial tests

1 October 2006

Researchers at New Jersey-based biotechnology company Advaxis have say they are working on a suite of new vaccines to treat women with different types of cancers, including breast cancer.

A team led by Yvonne Paterson, the company founder and professor of microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania, USA, have centered their efforts on Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium found in dairy products that, when introduced into the body, has an extremely powerful, direct stimulatory effect on the activities of immune killer T cells.

In early studies, Dr Paterson used the Listeria bacterium to deliver the tumor-associated protein HER-2/Neu to immune cells which eventually enlist killer T cells to seek out and destroy the tumor cells that over-express the HER-2/Neu molecule. The vaccine, which is called Lovaxin B, is now in preclinical testing and the company is planning on manufacturing sufficient quantities of the vaccine for testing and is seeking US regulator approval for a clinical trial.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze