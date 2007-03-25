ADVENTRX awards contract of ANX-201 to Pharmatek

ADVENTRX Pharmaceuticals, a US biopharmaceutical R&D company focused on commercializing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, has entered into an agreement with Pharmatek Laboratories, a pharmaceutical chemistry development organization, for the manufacture of ANX-201 (Thiovir) capsules for clinical studies.

Michele Yelmene, vice president of regulatory affairs, said the drug supply that Pharmatek generates under this contract "is expected to provide the company with inventory for our Phase I/II study in HIV, which we anticipate initiating later this year."

ADVENTRX plans to file an Investigational New Drug application with the Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter of 2007 and, pending appropriate clearances, to initiate in the third quarter of 2007 a Phase I/II clinical trial of ANX-201 as a component of multi-drug therapy for the treatment of HIV.