ADVENTRX awards contract of ANX-201 to Pharmatek

ADVENTRX Pharmaceuticals, a US biopharmaceutical R&D company focused on commercializing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, has entered into an agreement with Pharmatek Laboratories, a pharmaceutical chemistry development organization, for the manufacture of ANX-201 (Thiovir) capsules for clinical studies.
Michele Yelmene, vice president of regulatory affairs, said the drug supply that Pharmatek generates under this contract "is expected to provide the company with inventory for our Phase I/II study in HIV, which we anticipate initiating later this year."
ADVENTRX plans to file an Investigational New Drug application with the Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter of 2007 and, pending appropriate clearances, to initiate in the third quarter of 2007 a Phase I/II clinical trial of ANX-201 as a component of multi-drug therapy for the treatment of HIV.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze