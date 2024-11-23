Advice On Where Best Buys In Drugs Are Found

Drugstore chains in the USA may be as good as or better than mail-order pharmacists when it comes to finding the best price for prescription drugs, according to the New York Times, which notes that, to remain competitive, the chains are undercutting the prices of some of the most widely-used pharmaceutical products.

Someone buying a common maintenance medication such as Zantac (ranitidine) might be better off at a local discount store rather than dealing with the various drawbacks of mail-order, including turnaround time and possible improper use of medications, the NYT concluded.

Mail-order companies handled $6.8 billion or about 12% of the $56 billion in US prescription sales in 1992, according to Frost & Sullivan, which noted this is an increase of almost a third over the preceding year. The estimated savings from using mail-order range from a low of about 5% on some brands up to 40%. Michael Esposito of Arthur D Little said that while mail-order can offer significant savings for corporations and insurance plans, individuals buying on their own may find the savings more elusive.