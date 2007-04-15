ADX48621 enters Ph I testing

Geneva, Switzerland-based drugmaker Addex Pharma has initiated a Phase I study of ADX48621, a compound with a novel mechanism of action which is being profiled primarily for the treatment of depression but which the firm thinks also has potential as a generalized anxiety disorder and inflammatory pain therapy.

The agent is a negative allosteric modulator (NAM) of the metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGluR5), and is the second such compound to enter the clinic from Addex' drug discovery pipeline. The first was ADX10059, which is currently in Phase II trials for the treatment of gastro-esophageal reflux disease, migraine and anxiety.