ADX48621 enters Ph I testing

Geneva, Switzerland-based drugmaker Addex Pharma has initiated a Phase I study of ADX48621, a compound with a novel mechanism of action which is being profiled primarily for the treatment of depression but which the firm thinks also has potential as a generalized anxiety disorder and inflammatory pain therapy.
The agent is a negative allosteric modulator (NAM) of the metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGluR5), and is the second such compound to enter the clinic from Addex' drug discovery pipeline. The first was ADX10059, which is currently in Phase II trials for the treatment of gastro-esophageal reflux disease, migraine and anxiety.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze