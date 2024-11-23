AESGP Discusses OTCs With Russia

As part of an industry group visit to Russia last month, Hubertus Cranz, director of the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers' Association (AESGP), discussed international trends in pharmaceutical legislation with Russian health experts. The meeting was opened by former Prime Minister Gaydar and was chaired by Prof Deni-senko, chairlady of the Health Committee of the Russian Parliament.

The meeting was constructive and highly appreciated by the Russian participants, according to the AESGP, and for most attendees it provided them with their first opportunity to obtain information on international trends and to exchange views with an international audience.

Dr Cranz reports that much of the deliberation centered on the current considerations in the Russian Parliament on a new drug law, the first draft of which was voted down. The Committee is now working on modifications.