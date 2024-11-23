AESGP VIEWS EURO BOOST FOR SELF-CARE

The European Commission's adoption of a five-year action program aimed at encouraging the adoption of healthier lifestyles throughout the European Union is an important step towards the active promotion of responsible self-medication, according to the European Proprietary medicines Manufacturers Association (AESGP).

In a communication about the program, the Commission notes the trend towards the use of over-the-counter medicines, and says sensible self-medication may help to reduce health spending by cutting the number of consultations. However, this trend must be accompanied by a strengthening of information measures if it is not to have an adverse effect on public health. Giving people more choice and responsibility must involve ensuring that they are equipped to make sensible choices, and they must also be made aware and properly informed of the need to consult a doctor if symptoms persist or doubts exist.

Providing specially-tailored information to doctors and pharmacists about the availability of different drugs may also lead to cheaper treatment with equal results, it says, and providing sufficient information to consumers can also contribute to a more sensible use of medicines.