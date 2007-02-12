Affymax receives $10M payment from Takeda

US biopharmaceutical company Affymax, a developer of novel peptide-based drugs, says that it has received a milestone payment of $10.0 million from Japanese drugmaker Takeda, as part of the companies' R&D agreement in relation to the erythropoiesis stimulating agent Hematide.

The deal, which was establish last year (Marketletter July 3, 2006), is focused on developing the agent for use in the treatment of anemia.

Affymax said that it had received the payment following the completion of Phase I trials of the drug in Japan, in which it demonstrated a favorable safety and efficacy profile in healthy volunteers.