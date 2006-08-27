Affymetrix' 2nd-qtr losses reach $10.1M, up 12.8%

California, USA-based Affymetrix says that its net losses for the second quarter of 2006 were $10.1 million on a generally-accepted accounting principles basis, an increase of 12.8% on the same period in 2005. The company attributed the drop to a combination of higher operating expenses, which reached $89.2 million up from $75.5 million, a 32.8% increase in its production costs and a $800,000 rise in its R&D expenditure.
Affymetrix also reported that its sales dipped slightly to $80.1 million. The company explained that $2.2 million of its turnover was derived from the sale of products to fellow US firm Perlegen Sciences, which represents an increase on the $1.9 million it earned from its sales to the group last year.
GeneChip turnover hits $56.6 million
