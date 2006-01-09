Affymetrix and Applied Bio in deal

US firms Affymetrix and Applied Biosystems Group, an Applera Corp business, have announced that Applera has taken a non-exclusive, worldwide license to a number of Affymetrix patents related to the manufacture, sale and use of microarrays for gene expression analysis.
The license will be applied to the continued expansion of the Applied Biosystems Expression Array System for high-density microarray analysis and will enable customers to use that system for gene expression, R&D purposes. Details of the license were not disclosed.
